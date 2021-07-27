Naked man killed while attempting to break into Simpson County home, deputies say

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies are investigating after a naked man was shot and killed while attempted to break into a home.

According to investigators, the incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26. Deputies responded to a home on Dan George Road after receiving a call about a burglary and shooting.

The caller told deputies a naked man, who was identified as Clint Jones, Jr., was trying to break into her mother’s home next door. Her husband confronted Jones, and the two men began fighting, according to investigators.

Deputies said the fight led to Jones being shot in the torso and arm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is still under investigation. Deputies stated the findings of the investigation will be presented to District Attorney Chris Hennis of the 13th judicial district for review.