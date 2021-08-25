Natchez adopts law that makes sale of drug paraphernalia illegal

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Natchez leaders made changes to the city’s drug paraphernalia ordinance. They said it’s now illegal for businesses to sell drug paraphernalia inside of city limits.

As reported by the Natchez Democrat, offenders can be charged with a misdemeanor and could be fined $500 or be sentenced to no less than 90 days in jail. Those who are found selling drug paraphernalia to a person under 18-years old could be sentenced to no less than 30 days in jail.

Leaders said the ordinance is intended to stop the advertisement, display, sale, and distribution of drug paraphernalia.