Natchez collecting record sales tax revenues, says mayor

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Natchez Democrat, the City of Natchez has received more than $500,000 in sales tax revenues for each of the last four months. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the revenue was a city record.

“I think it has to do with a number of things. We have had more than 70 new businesses open up since July 2020. Those include Loss Prevention, which brought in a couple of hundred jobs, and many smaller businesses, like gift shops, restaurants, new salons, new medical clinics, new repair shops of various types, a new appliance store, new craft shops,” Gibson explained.

At this time, the Historic Natchez Foundation is working with developers on more than 25 historic home tax-credit renovation projects right now.