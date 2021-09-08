Natchez fuel refinery project to break ground in 2023

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Natchez could be the grounds of a $1.5 billion bio-refinery plant as early as 2023.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the Bayou Fuels project would specialize in the production of environment-friendly fuel made from woody biomass. The plant would be one of only two such facilities built in America with a similar one being built in Oregon.

“After a final phase of engineering, ground-breaking could occur as early as 2023. This will be historic – and it will mean hundreds of jobs for Natchez — Adams County,” said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson.

The new industry could employ 80 to 100 people.

