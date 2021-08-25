Natchez High School students dismissed early due to water line break

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez High School students were dismissed early from school on Wednesday due to a water line break.
According to the Natchez Democrat, leaders with the Natchez Adams School District sent the a notice to parents about the early dismissal.
Due to a severe water line break at Natchez High School, water will have to be shut off. Unfortunately, therefore, we will have to close Natchez High School for the remainder of the day. Busses will arrive at Natchez High School at 9:15 a.m. All students will be dismissed at 9:30 a.m. We do apologize for the inconvenience, and we thank you for your understanding. We will keep you updated through our robocall system, Facebook Page, and our website www.natchezadamsschooldistrict.org.Natchez Adams School District