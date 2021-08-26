Natchez High School students transition to virtual learning due to broken water line

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez High School students transitioned to virtual learning on Thursday due to a broken water line. The students were sent home early on Wednesday because of the issue.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Public Communications Director Ernest “Tony” Fields released the following notice to parents:

Unfortunately, the problem will not be fixed in time for in-person learning. Therefore (Thursday, Aug. 26) will be a virtual learning day for all Natchez High School students. All Natchez High students are expected to log on to Canvas tomorrow and complete assignments. Student elections will be held at Natchez High School on the next in-person learning day. Public Communications Director Ernest “Tony” Fields

Fields said crews are still working to fix the water line, and the water will remain off until the line can be repaired.