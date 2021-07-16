Natchez leaders accept property donation for potential parking garage

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez leaders accepted a donation of the Fry Building from Walter Davis III, managing partner of the building, on Thursday. The building is located at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets and is adjacent to the Eola Hotel.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the city intends to use the property to build a parking garage.

“The reason the city is accepting this donation is because we have a parking shortage in Downtown Natchez and we need a parking garage,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said. “At the same time, we’ve been pursing the development of the Eola Hotel and we’re still working, but we know that will never take place unless ample parking is available for the Eola Hotel. This is an important step forward if we are to ever see that important, historic landmark building restored.”

The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to accept the donation. The project is still in the early planning phase.