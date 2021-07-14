Natchez leaders approve motions that could lead to sale of General Hospital property

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Natchez leaders passed three different motions that could lead to the sale of the former General Hospital to the owners of The Towers. According to the Natchez Democrat, Mayor Dan Gibson was the deciding vote for each motion. He broke a 3-3 tie between the aldermen.

The final motion regarding the property was made by Aldermen Valencia Hall to obtain two appraisals on the property. One would be obtained and paid for by the City of Natchez, and the other by The Towers owners, James and Ginger Hyland.

The newspaper reported the average of the two appraisals would be the minimum value at which the city may sell the property. The Hylands hope to rejoin the hospital property with The Towers.