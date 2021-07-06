Natchez leaders pass resolution to borrow $2M for recreation improvements

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – During a meeting on Tuesday, the Natchez leaders passed a resolution to proceed with financing a $2 million bond for playing and recreation improvements.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the bond would help with improvements at all six city parks. The funds would be used for new playground equipment, benches and picnic tables.

Leaders said the city received no written objections to obtaining bonds for recreational improvements. The city is expected to receive bond proposals within the next two weeks.