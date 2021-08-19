Natchez leaders plan to reopen Eola Hotel

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Natchez leaders announced the Eola Hotel will reopen has a hotel. According to the Natchez Democrat, the groundbreaking for renovations are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Hayes Dent, President of Public Strategies of Jackson and representative of the development group called Endeavor, said the hotel would be affiliated with a major hotel chain, but he did not name the chain.

According to Dent, a major factor in moving the project forward was the donation of the Fry Building to the City of Natchez. The building is expected to be turned into a parking garage.

