Natchez looking to fill a top job in city government

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is looking to fill one of its top administrative jobs because the current city clerk is stepping down in mid-November.

Servia Fortenberry is credited with getting financial recordkeeping in order for the city of Natchez, where she has worked the past two years, the Natchez Democrat reported.

Mayor Dan Gibson told aldermen Tuesday that Fortenberry gave notice Friday that she plans to resign. She will remain until Nov. 15 in hopes of helping train her replacement. Aldermen voted to begin advertising for applications for a new city clerk on Thursday.

Fortenberry said her son is a senior at the University of Montevallo, and she wants to go see him and do some traveling.

“This is a life opportunity for me. It’s the right time,” she said. “I’m leaving the city in good shape, and it’s the time for me to take a leap of faith and bet on me.”

Fortenberry came to Natchez from McComb, where she served as city clerk three years. She has more than 24 years’ experience working in city government, beginning with a role in the administration of former Jackson Mayor Harvey Johnson. She became Magnolia city clerk in 2014. Fortenberry also served in the U.S. Army and the Air Guard.