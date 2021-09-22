Natchez man accused of taking victim’s clothing during armed robbery

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint last week.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the victim reportedly flagged a patrol officer down wearing only his boxers at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 12 near North Union Street. The victim stated another man held a gun up to him and took his bag and clothing.

After further investigation, police were able to identify Jovanti Barnes, 29, as a suspect in the incident and issue a warrant for his arrest.

Barnes, who has a lengthy record for burglary and robbery, was captured on Tuesday by the efforts of the Natchez Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Patrol Division.