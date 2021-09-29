Natchez man hit, killed while walking on I-55 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened Tuesday, September 28, just before 11:00 p.m. on I-55 in Pike County.

According to Corporal Craig James, a 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven by 70-year-old Bobby Malone, was traveling south on I-55. Dustin Mathis, 41, of Natchez, was walking on the interstate.

James stated the Peterbilt hit Mathis, who died at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

