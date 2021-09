NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police responded to an accidental shooting incident on Grant Street Saturday night.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said a man in his early 50s called 911 at 9:30 p.m. reporting a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

Daughtry said the man told investigators that he was entering his house while carrying his gun and dropped it. When the gun hit the floor, it discharged.

No information has been released on the victim’s condition.