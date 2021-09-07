Natchez man sentenced to 35 years for drug trafficking crimes

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, a Natchez man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for multiple drug trafficking crimes.

Prosecutors said Kevin Singleton, 44, pled guilty on April 29, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more heroin, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.