Natchez mayor to hold first State of the City Address on Friday

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson will give the first of what he said will be an annual State of the City Address on Friday, July 23. According to the Natchez Democrat, the speech will take place on the bandstand on the Natchez bluff at 5:30 p.m.

The mayor is expected to discuss how the city has expanded despite the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The speech will be followed by a party at the Rolling River Reloaded, which starts at 6:00 p.m. The party will be free and open to the public.