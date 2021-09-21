Natchez police arrest two people for shooting at a woman

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man and woman have been accused of shooting at another woman at her home. According to the Natchez Democrat, the shooting happened at the victim’s home on Alice Lane on Thursday, September 16.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said no one was injured during the shooting.

Police arrested Lemichael K. Floyd, 24, and Alexis Williams, 28, on Monday, September 20. They have both been charged with aggravated assault.

Lemichael K. Floyd (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Alexis Williams (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Daughtry, Floyd and Williams went to the victim’s home on Thursday. There was an altercation, and police said the two suspects fired shots at the victim.