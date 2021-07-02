Natchez police receive new patrol vehicles

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Police Department received a new fleet of vehicles, and the new design was unveiled Friday morning outside Natchez City Hall.

According to the Natchez Democrat, there are nine new patrol cars with the new logo, along with two new commander’s vehicles, one unmarked detective vehicle and one criminal investigator’s vehicle.

The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen authorized a lease-purchase agreement for a total of 15 new vehicles for the police and fire departments in March through a Government Fleet program by Enterprise.

The new vehicle design has the Mississippi River bridge in the logo, and the lights are red and blue.