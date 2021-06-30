Natchez to offer shuttle service during Hank Williams Jr. show

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Hank Williams Jr. will perform in the City of Natchez for the Fourth of July celebration on Sunday. For those who are worried about parking, the City of Natchez announced there will be shuttle buses.

According to the Natchez Democrat, two shuttle buses will be running continuously from 1:00 p.m. before the concert until 11:00 p.m. after on a loop between three parking lots. The shuttle and the parking is free.

The shuttle buses will stop at the parking lot in front of the former Kmart building on John R. Junkin Drive the Natchez Visitor Center and the parking lot on D.A. Biglane Street.