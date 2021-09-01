National Science Foundation awards $909K to Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the National Science Foundation awarded $909,460 to Jackson State University.
|Project Title/Contact
|Amount
|Purpose
|Targeted Infusion Project: Earlier Access to Cutting-Edge Research Experiences for Undergraduate STEM Education at Jackson State University/Kejun Wen (Principal Investigator) (601)979-1094
|$399,693
|This proposed project aims to include cutting-edge course-based undergraduate research experiences (CUREs) for undergraduate students at an HBCU so that they can succeed in STEM.
|Exposure to Trauma and Political Behavior/Byron Orey (Principal Investigator)(601)979-1505
|$509,767
|This proposed project will conceptualize negative interactions with law enforcement as racially traumatic stressful stimuli (RTSS) and includes RTSS in models to analyze cumulative stress and political behavior.