National Science Foundation awards $909K to Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the National Science Foundation awarded $909,460 to Jackson State University.

Project Title/ContactAmountPurpose
Targeted Infusion Project: Earlier Access to Cutting-Edge Research Experiences for Undergraduate STEM Education at Jackson State University/Kejun Wen (Principal Investigator) (601)979-1094$399,693This proposed project aims to include cutting-edge course-based undergraduate research experiences (CUREs) for undergraduate students at an HBCU so that they can succeed in STEM.
Exposure to Trauma and Political Behavior/Byron Orey (Principal Investigator)(601)979-1505$509,767This proposed project will conceptualize negative interactions with law enforcement as racially traumatic stressful stimuli (RTSS) and includes RTSS in models to analyze cumulative stress and political behavior.

