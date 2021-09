JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Science Foundation has awarded $299,997 to Tougaloo College to study cells.

The project, “Research Initiation Award: Molecular Mechanisms for DCLK1 Tumorigenesis Revealed by Pathway Analysis using RNA Sequencing Data,” is a study of stem cell markers which play a role in the growth and chemical resistance of cancer cells.

The proposed work will study the molecular mechanisms of different forms of these cells to better understand the origin of tumors.