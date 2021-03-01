NEEDTOBREATHE to perform at Brandon Amphitheater in April

Courtesy: Red Mountain Entertainment

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Red Mountain Entertainment announced NEEDTOBREATHE, along with special guest Andrew Ripp, will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, April 24.

A limited number of socially distanced tickets will be sold in pods and go on sale Friday, March 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Entire pods must be purchased together. 

Attendees will be required to wear a mask upon entry and when moving around the venue. All social distancing rules & regulations must be followed at all times. 

