Neighbors urge Lincoln County officials to repair roads, prevent speeding

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Lincoln County expressed their concerns about road conditions and speeding near their homes during a Board of Supervisors meeting this week.

According to the Daily Leader, Cynthia Price said she asked the board in 2018 for help with the condition of the road that passed her home in the northeastern part of the county in District 2. She said she was told logging companies were supposed to pay for repairs to the road, but the roads had not been repaired.

Price also shared pictures and a video of trucks passing her property, including one truck going above the speed limit. She also shared a picture of tire tracks in her front yard where she said a log truck had taken the curve too fast and came into her yard.

Chief Deputy Johnny Hall, who was present at the meeting, said he could not verify from video or pictures how fast a vehicle was traveling and testify in court or by affidavit as to that vehicle’s speed.

Board leaders said they would take the matters raised by Price under advisement.