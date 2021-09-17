New charge added to Adams County animal cruelty case

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man charged with aggravated animal cruelty in the death of a horse in Adams County has now been charged with livestock theft.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Adams County Sheriff’s Office Karen Ewing said the horse that died last week had been reported stolen from Meadville.

Authorities believe Demarcus L. Ikard, 24, rode the horse from Meadville to Roxie and then from Roxie to Adams County. Witnesses said they saw him beating the horse in the face with a knotted rope on Lee Road near U.S. 61. The horse died Saturday night.

If convicted, Ikard could receive one to five years in prison and fines between $1,5000 and $10,000 for each charge. He is being held in the Adams County Jail on a $50,000 bond.