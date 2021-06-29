New Dunkin’ donut benefits Children’s of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Dunkin’ and its Foundation will introduce the new Gold Joy Donut, which will be available from July 1 to July 15, 2021. For every Gold Joy Donut sold in the Jackson area, $1 goes to Children’s of Mississippi to help bring joy to children and their families who are affected by cancer.

According to officials, the Gold Joy Donut features a yeast ring donut frosted with a festive gold icing and topped with shimmering sprinkles and a munchkin for extra joy.

“Local Dunkin’ Franchisees and restaurants are proud to shine gold for childhood cancer awareness and honored to offer the Gold Joy Donut to highlight this important issue and show our unwavering commitment to kids battling cancer,” said Katie Gaston, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Funds raised will benefit Children’s of Mississippi and their dedicated work to help bring joy to kids that need it the most.”

The local Dunkin’ is located at 403 Riverwind Drive in Pearl.