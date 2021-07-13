New mental health facility to open in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Southwest Mental Health is looking to get a single point of entry in Adams County.

Leaders with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the department has a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) without a single point of entry. Currently, a judge and panel has to be involved in the process before a person can receive help.

A 14 bed facility will service people going through a mental health crisis in the county. Region 11 does not have a place that they can turn to within minutes until the new facility opens.

“That’s the only thing that’s stopping the Adams County Sheriff’s Office from having a complete CIT unit, so I’m very excited that they’re working on a new facility and getting one open in our area. Because right now, we can only go to Whitfield or further up north to Meridian. Those are the only two places we can go,” said Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.