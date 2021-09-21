New pictures of Jackson bank robbery suspect released

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Jackson Office released new pictures of a bank robber whose identity is still unknown.

The pictures show the suspect without a mask on. He’s accused of robbing the Regions Bank on N. State Street in Jackson on July 9, 2021.

Courtesy: FBI Jackson Office

Courtesy: FBI Jackson Office

If you have any information about the crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or the FBI Jackson Office at 601-948-5000.

A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest in this case.