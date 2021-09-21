New pictures of Jackson bank robbery suspect released

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Jackson Office released new pictures of a bank robber whose identity is still unknown.
The pictures show the suspect without a mask on. He’s accused of robbing the Regions Bank on N. State Street in Jackson on July 9, 2021.
If you have any information about the crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or the FBI Jackson Office at 601-948-5000.
A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest in this case.