New Stage Theatre opens 56th season with “Little Shop of Horrors”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Stage Theatre will open its 56th season with the hit Broadway Musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” The performances will be October 5-17, 2021.

Curtain times and dates for performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Ticket prices are $35.00 with discounts available for students, senior citizens, military, and groups. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, located inside the Jane Reid Petty Theatre Center, charged by phone by calling the theatre at (601) 948-3533, or ordered online at www.newstagetheatre.com.

Click here to view the theatre’s COVID-19 safety protocols.