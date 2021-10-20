New Yazoo City police chief discusses goal to make city safer

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The new Yazoo City police chief wants to make the city safer.

Chief Joseph Head is no stranger to law enforcement and has nearly 30 years of experience. Among fighting crime, his top goal is to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement. He wants to foster a goal of service, respect and compassion.

“Right now, there’s no respect, but it’s up to build respect with citizens because we’re the ones that caused them to lose it for us,” Head said.

His policing days began in Tchula. He later became a captain in Lexington and a sergeant in Greenwood.

Around noon on Wednesday, a shooting suspect turned himself in for a case that happened in early October.

“If you’re in the community causing problems, just understand and know we have a job that we must uphold,” said Head.

To make changes happen in the community, Head said he needs the help of neighbors and encourages anyone to reach out to the department with any concerns or feedback.