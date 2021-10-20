Newk’s Eatery donates more than $288K for ovarian cancer research

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Newk’s Eatery leaders announced the Newk’s Care initiative raised more than $288,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance during September 2021.

Lori Newcomb, the co-founder of Newk’s Cares and wife of Newk’s Eatery co-found and CEO Chris Newcomb, was diagnosed with stage IIIC ovarian cancer in 2013. She launched the Newk’s Cares initiative a year later.

As part of its on-going commitment to this important cause, Newk’s Cares pledged to raise at least $250,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) this September in honor of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Lori passed away in 2019 from ovarian cancer. For the first time, Newk’s designated Sept. 28 as the inaugural “Lori’s Day.” On Lori’s Day, Newk’s donated 20% of all systemwide sales to OCRA.

“Lori was a fighter, a true inspiration, and we will continue to honor her legacy and mission through Newk’s Cares,” Chris Newcomb said. “OCRA has made encouraging breakthroughs in drug therapy for ovarian cancer, in addition to educating future medical professionals and advocating for patients, but the fight isn’t close to being over. Newk’s will continue to do everything possible to help prevent women and their loved ones from having to experience the devastation of this disease. Thank you to all of our incredible guests who participated in September’s fundraiser and continue to join us in this fight. We couldn’t do it without you.”