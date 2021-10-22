Nightmare on Harper Street kicks off Friday in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Richland and the Richland Mayor’s Youth Council will host their annual Nightmare on Harper Street.

The event will be on Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The entry fee is $10 per person. Children will be allowed with an adult and must be eight years of age or older.

The Hwy 49 Fall Fest-Kid’s fun will kick off on Saturday, October 23 at 4:00 p.m. The event will end at 7:30 p.m. There will be games, inflatables and face painting. The kid’s zone is free.

The events will take place at the Richland Community Center at 410 East Harper Street.