Nissan, BankPlus team up for Teacher Mini-Grant Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nissan and BankPlus have teamed up to bring the Teacher Mini-Grant Program to Canton and Madison County School District educators.
- Grants range from $1,500 to $5,000 (individual teacher to school-wide initiatives)
- Grants are to be used to support projects directly impacting students and should exclude expenses such as travel, conferences, stipends, building maintenance, and training
- Applications must be submitted by an educator: teacher, counselor, librarian, principal or other school personnel
Click here, to apply. Applications are due September 30, 2021.