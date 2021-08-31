Nissan, BankPlus team up for Teacher Mini-Grant Program

The report’s findings ultimately explain why it is important for school staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nissan and BankPlus have teamed up to bring the Teacher Mini-Grant Program to Canton and Madison County School District educators.

Grants range from $1,500 to $5,000 (individual teacher to school-wide initiatives)

Grants are to be used to support projects directly impacting students and should exclude expenses such as travel, conferences, stipends, building maintenance, and training

Applications must be submitted by an educator: teacher, counselor, librarian, principal or other school personnel

Click here, to apply. Applications are due September 30, 2021.