Nissan Café by Nick Wallace Culinary opens at Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The new Nissan Café by Nick Wallace Culinary officially opened at the Two Mississippi Museums on Tuesday, July 20.

The new café will offer a wide assortment of Southern and French inspired cuisine to museum visitors during breakfast and lunch hours Tuesdays through Sundays in the Nancy and Ray Neilsen Hall of History.

The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum are located at 222 North Street in Jackson. Café hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.