Nissan Foundation donates $30K for field trips to Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) leaders announced they received a $30,000 donation from the Nissan Foundation. The money will be used to underwrite field trips to the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum for the upcoming school year.

“We are grateful to the Nissan Foundation for their support of our field trip program,” said Katie Blount, director of MDAH. “School children are the most important people we serve. The foundation’s generosity will help us reach our goal for every student in the state to visit the Two Mississippi Museums at least once.”

According to MDAH, the funds will be used to defray costs such as admission, travel, and on-site lunches for students. To reserve or learn more about field trips at the Two Mississippi Museums, contact Stephanie King, field trips coordinator, at sking@mdah.ms.gov.