No charges expected to be filed in Newton school shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of a child, who was injured after being shot at Newton Elementary School, was shocked to find out that no one will likely face charges in the case.

First-grader Tylin Parker’s mother, Antionette Evans, found out Wednesday morning there would be no charges filed. She read about the decision in the local newspaper.

The six-year-old suffered a gunshot wound on September 30 when a classmate brought a gun to school. Newton police labeled the incident an accidental shooting.

On Wednesday, Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick put out the statement below:

There was a thorough investigation, and the incident based on facts, circumstances and the age of the children involved, there are no criminal charges that can be filed. Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick

Evans believes someone should be held responsible for her son’s injuries.

“I need to know who’s going to be accountable for him being injured out there and who’s going to be responsible for his hospital bills, and we have a long road to recovery and to hear that no one will be charged, that’s just sad,” she said.

However, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is still conducting an investigation.

Evans said her son needs around-the-clock attention, preventing her and her husband from returning to work.

She said she still has not heard any updates from the school nor has she heard anything from the family of the boy who brought the gun to school.

Evans is not ruling out taking legal action.