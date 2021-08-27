No injuries after truck, Vicksburg school bus collide

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A school bus and pickup truck collided on Friday morning on Fisher Ferry Road in Warren County.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. Authorities said a Vicksburg Warren School District bus stopped to turn left into a subdivision and was hit in the rear by a Nissan Frontier.

The bus driver, 73-year-old Charles Lawrence, and the Nissan driver, 18-year-old Justin Shows, were not injured.

There were seven children on the bus, who were examined by Vicksburg firefighters. None appeared to be injured, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

After the incident, the bus traveled to Bowmar Elementary School to reunite students with their parents. No tickets were issued.