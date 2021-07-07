Northpark Mall to host Harry Potter themed celebration

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Northpark Mall in Ridgeland will celebrate the birthday of the Boy Who Lived on Saturday, July 31.

The mall will host the “Northpark House Cup,” which will be a Harry Potter themed celebration. Participants will be able to join their favorite house for “magical” classes and earn points through activities and trivia.

There will also be music, snacks and giveaways. Costumes are encouraged.

The event will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

You can register online to join your Hogwarts house or be sorted.