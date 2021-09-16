Northwest Rankin High School unveils new complex

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Rankin County Schools officially unveiled a new expansion of Northwest Rankin High School.

The high school is an expansion to the campus that covers more than 200,000 square feet and spans more than 67 acres. The facility now includes two business academies with a sales store and a coffee bar run by students.

“The Flowood community is growing, and this school sets us up as leaders in the world of education. I am very proud of the effort that has been put into making this building such a perfect place,” said Northwest Rankin High School Principal Ben Stein.

The Rankin County School District honored Mrs. Ann Sturdivant, who served on the school board for more than four decades before retiring from the board with the dedication of the Ann M. Sturdivant Arts and Sports Complex as part of the new campus.

Other features include a health science academy, a law and safety academy, and a video and design academy. There is also a tiered lecture room with more than 130 seats and full audio and video capabilities that emulates a college classroom.