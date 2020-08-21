Oak Grove students protest after controversial video published on school’s social media page

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Students and organizers demonstrated for racial equality outside Oak Grove High School in Lamar County on Friday.
They were responding to a controversial video that was published to the school’s social media page, according to Hattiesburg Patriot News Media. The video appeared to pick up audio of a student(s) yelling, “White power,” when a group of seniors ran across the football field.
The video was removed from the school’s social media page after parents and students brought the matter to administrators.
LATEST STORIES:
- Postmaster General testifies, says USPS can handle surge of mail-in ballots
- 5 Clinton students test positive for COVID-19
- House poised to pass $25B boost for Postal Service amid Trump attacks
- MSU releases game day guidelines, COVID-19 safeguards
- Churchill Downs says 146th Kentucky Derby will run without spectators