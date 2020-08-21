Severe Weather Information

Oak Grove students protest after controversial video published on school’s social media page

Local
Courtesy: Hattiesburg Patriot News Media

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Students and organizers demonstrated for racial equality outside Oak Grove High School in Lamar County on Friday.

They were responding to a controversial video that was published to the school’s social media page, according to Hattiesburg Patriot News Media. The video appeared to pick up audio of a student(s) yelling, “White power,” when a group of seniors ran across the football field.

The video was removed from the school’s social media page after parents and students brought the matter to administrators.

