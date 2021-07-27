Oakley Youth Development Center to hold job fair

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announces there will be a job fair at the Oakley Youth Development Center.
The job fair will take place on Thursday, July 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the center, located at 2375 Oakley Road in Raymond.
The following positions are open:
- Juvenile care worker trainee
- Juvenile care worker
- Juvenile care worker supervisor
- LPN II
- RN II and III
- Youth services counselor III
- Recreation therapist I
- Food service worker II
- Maintenance worker
- Warehouse clerk chief