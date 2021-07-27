Oakley Youth Development Center to hold job fair

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announces there will be a job fair at the Oakley Youth Development Center.

The job fair will take place on Thursday, July 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the center, located at 2375 Oakley Road in Raymond.

The following positions are open:

  • Juvenile care worker trainee
  • Juvenile care worker
  • Juvenile care worker supervisor
  • LPN II
  • RN II and III
  • Youth services counselor III
  • Recreation therapist I
  • Food service worker II
  • Maintenance worker
  • Warehouse clerk chief

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories