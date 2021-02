GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police responded to a domestic dispute at 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect took the victim hostage. Police said the suspect refused to drop his weapon, and he was shot by an officer.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is now investigating the shooting.