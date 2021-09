MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV)-The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an altercation between two students on Tuesday.

During the altercation, one of the students was hit with a backpack. According to the sheriff’s office, a small sharp object pierced through the fabric of the backpack, cutting the student.

The student was treated inside the Magee General emergency room and released.

The incident is being investigated by the superintendent’s office and the school.