Ole Miss, Alabama kickoff time changed due to Hurricane Delta

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to Hurricane Delta, the kickoff time for the Alabama at Ole Miss football game has been changed to 6:30 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m., and the change in kickoff was made to provide a forecast for better game conditions, according to Ole Miss Sports.

The game is set to be played Saturday, October 10 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

LATEST STORIES: