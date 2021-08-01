One arrested, one wanted after chase into Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a driver after a chase into the City of Jackson.

According to Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl, an officer tried to stop the driver in Pearl near Richland city limits. He said the suspect led police on a chase into Jackson and threw a gun out of the car during the incident.

Flynn stated the chase ended on Mosley Avenue. The driver was taken into custody and taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle ran away from the scene. The identities of the driver and the passenger have not been released.