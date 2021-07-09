One arrested, one wanted in connection to 2018 Natchez homicide

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested one suspect and identified another in connection to a 2018 murder.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Damien Hayes was arrested on a conspiracy charge, and a warrant was issued for DiQuan Seals in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Don Owens.

Police said Owens was killed at 9:00 p.m. on December 17, 2018, in the area of Inez Street, West Stiers Lane and Daisy Street.

During a news conference on Friday, Chief Joseph Daughtry announced the department was able to obtain audio from phone messages between the two suspects having a conversation about a conspiracy to murder Owens.

Daughtry said he has been in touch with Seals’ attorney and his arrest is forthcoming.