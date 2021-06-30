One injured after shootout on Ellis Avenue, says witness

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Westland Plaza on Ellis Avenue. According to a witness, two men were walking out of a store, got into an argument and started shooting at each other.

Another witness said a bystander was shot. There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

Two people were detained at the scene. 12 News has reached out to Jackson police for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.