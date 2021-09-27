One killed, one injured in shooting on Cox Street in Jackson

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said one of the victims who was shot on Cox Street Monday afternoon died from his injuries.

According to Officer Sam Brown, Tieshun Norwood, who was shot once in the chest, died Tuesday morning.

Investigators are working to find a person of interest in the case.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two men were injured during a shooting Monday afternoon on Cox Street.

According to Officer Sam Brown, a 31-year-old man was shot once in the right shoulder and another man was shot once in the chest. The man who was shot in the chest is in critical condition at the hospital.

Brown said police know who the suspect is, but the person has not been arrested at this time.