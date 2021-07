JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A public open house will be held for people to discuss JTRAN services in the City of Jackson. Leaders are proposing improved JTRAN routes and services based on input from riders and community members.

The public open house will be on Tuesday, July 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Union Station Ballroom, located at 300 W. Capitol Street. Masks will be required for attendees.

If you cannot attend the meeting, you can share your thoughts through a survey.