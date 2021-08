ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The MS Shine Project will partner with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 26 to distribute fruit to neighbors.

They will giveaway one bundle of apples, bananas and oranges at the Adams County Safe Room on Liberty Road starting at 8:30 a.m.

Adams County Emergency Management, Mississippi State University Extension Service-Adams County and Alcorn Extension Program will also assist with the giveaway.