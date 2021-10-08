Over the River Run set for Saturday in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The fall running season in Vicksburg will kick off on Saturday, October 9 with the 33rd annual Over the River Run.

The five-mile run and race walk across the Old Mississippi River Bridge will starts at 8:00 a.m., according to the Vicksburg Post.

Over the River Run helps raise funds for the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation. Online registration will be open until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8.

In-person registration will be available at SCHF’s auditor on Crawford Street on Friday, and race day registration will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. at the Mississippi Welcome Center.

The registration fee is $35 for the five-mile run and walk, and $20 for the children’s 1-mile fun run.

Here are the following races for the fall season: